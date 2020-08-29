Saturday, August 29, 2020
Villages Developer and his fake candidates should hang their heads in shame

Villages-News Editorial

We applaud Villager Marsha Shearer for pursuing a formal complaint with the state over the nasty shenanigans that went on with the recent Sumter County Commission election.

In particular, the well-known Democratic activist is upset about two write-in candidates who clearly entered races in an attempt to game the system for incumbents Dog Burgess and Steve Printz. Those two “fake candidates” – the-desperate-to-be-relevant Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince – eliminated 45,000 Sumter County Democratic and No Party Affiliation voters from participating in those two elections.

Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince

Of course, we all know who was really behind the move for “yes” men Wahl and Prince to enter the races and then drop out last week when it was too late to alter the outcome any further. We also knew The Villages Developer was desperate to have his three incumbents – Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz – re-elected so he could continue to get his way, but even we were shocked and outraged at the level he attempted to reach to manipulate the outcome of the August primary.

That said, the Developer might not have faced such a Herculean task if those puppet commissioners hadn’t approved a 25-percent tax hike last year. That ridiculous increase, by the way, was seen across the county as nothing more than a sweetheart deal for the Developer, as it funded infrastructure in the newest portions of his mega-retirement community and paid for repaving roadways.

After realizing that Sumter County voters have long memories and the three challengers – Craig Estep, Gary Search and Oren Miller – stood a good chance of knocking out the incumbents, the Developer and his top political hack pulled out every dirty trick in the book. We can only imagine the laborious meetings at the Developer’s Brownwood headquarters where brainstorming sessions centered on how to manipulate an election instead of running clean races and respecting the wishes of voters.

Gary Search, Craig Estep and Oren Miller, from left.

Not surprisingly, the political hack and the incumbents took the tired route of hiring a Tallahassee firm to smear their competitors in direct mail pieces. They also expectedly wasted a bunch of money with large full-color ads in the Developer’s Pravda-like newspaper. And while that clearly didn’t work, it did put money right back into the Developer’s pocket – surprise, surprise!

Another tactic the incumbents took was suggesting that the tax increase was fake news. They insisted – months after the fact – that it really wasn’t a 25 percent tax hike and was being blown out of proportion. And they took a ton of money in campaign contributions from companies that do business with The Villages so they could afford all those wasted mail pieces and ads.

But without a doubt, the dirtiest tactic of all was having Wahl and Prince quietly enter two of the commission races as write-in candidates to eliminate 45,000 voters from participating. It was a despicable move and one we hope Villagers and other Sumter County residents won’t soon forget.

What makes this entire debacle even more ridiculous is the backgrounds of the “fake candidates.” Wahl spent more than 20 years as Villages District manager and is perhaps best known for starting the Rotary Club’s annual Chili Cook-Off in The Villages. He was around in the lean years and oversaw the development of Spanish Springs one building at a time. And he is the chairman of the Lake-Sumter State College Board of Trustees.

We guess he had either forgotten the not-so-subtle shove out the door he received in 2008 when the Developer was ready for a change in the District office or more likely his ego has remained so big that he just couldn’t turn down the call from the top political hack with the promise of seeing his name in print again.

Prince heads up the local Republican Club – a group that had donated $5,000 to each incumbent (yes, we all see the irony in that one). He long ago saw Villagers for Trump zoom past his good-old-boy club in membership numbers, so like Wahl, he was clearly desperate to get in good with the Developer – even if it meant selling his political soul.

Prince, by the way, stood up to a chorus of boos in September when he publicly praised the commissioners during the tax hike hearings. He sent out an email suggesting that the commission challengers didn’t understand the nuance or the need for that massive tax increase. And he took a swing at the media by writing: “This information of 25% was reported by many non-reputable Medias or as President Trump calls them ‘Fake News.’”

Of course, none of us were surprised to see Wahl and Prince quietly drop out last week after they could no longer alter the outcome. Their exit assured Estep and Miller of serving on the commission. And No Party Affiliate candidate Larry Green has got about as much of a chance of defeating Search as the likelihood of the Developer actually listening to his residents and abandoning his fascination with tossing up apartments across The Villages.

Sumter County commissioners prepared to start a meeting this past September about a proposed 25 percent tax hike that drew a near-capacity crowd to the Savannah Center.

We weren’t surprised to learn that Shearer found no humor in the fake candidate maneuver and did something about it by updating her earlier complaint with the state over “corrupt interference with my right to vote.”

Shearer said the abrupt withdrawal of Wahl and Prince provided additional proof that their candidacies were never sincere. She also suggested that the fake candidates didn’t come up with the scheme by themselves.

We couldn’t agree more. Sumter County voters sent the Developer a clear message on Election Night. Now we hope state officials will do the same thing by making him and his fake candidates pay the price for such a blatant move to block voters from participating in the democratic process.

At the very least, we believe the Developer and his fake candidates owe Sumter County residents an apology. What they did was horrendous and every voter should let them know how disgusted they are by their greed-driven actions.

Compromises are crucial to marriage

Columnist Barry Evans says that it is amazing that successful compromises are made in marriage even when the one side is completely wrong. This is a great column to share with your spouse or significant other.
Food industry pushes foods you don’t need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that the food industry doesn't have your best interests in mind when it lobbies against federal guidelines on nutrition.
Roger Stokes is NOT the guy in the video re-Tweeted by Trump

An Opinion piece addresses the infamous golf cart parade in The Villages re-Tweeted by President Trump.
U.S. Postal Service conspiracy theories 

Congressman Daniel Webster attempts to debunk some conspiracy theories about the U.S. Postal Service.
We need to support our police

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, encourages his fellow residents to show their support for law enforcement.
What we have learned so far from COVID-19 pandemic

After eight months, we've learned plenty about COVID-19. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks it down.
Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Read more
Villager kept from mother due to COVID-19 finds jewelry gone after her death

A Villager prevented from visiting her 93-year-old mother due to COVID-19 discovered after her death more than $10,000 worth of jewelry had vanished from her room at an assisted living facility.
Former Villages VA employee pleads guilty to defrauding vets in kickback scheme

A former employee at the Veterans Administration in The Villages has joined with his ex-wife and daughter in pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits.
Red-Shouldered Hawk In Tree

Check out this red-shouldered hawk spotted in a tree. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing! Share your local...
Wait until after Christmas to reopen the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident recommends waiting until after Christmas to reopen town squares in The Villages.
Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Former Villages VA employee pleads guilty to defrauding vets in kickback scheme

A former employee at the Veterans Administration in The Villages has joined with his ex-wife and daughter in pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits.
8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new Villages-area cases identified

Eight more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Villager kept from mother due to COVID-19 finds jewelry gone after her death

A Villager prevented from visiting her 93-year-old mother due to COVID-19 discovered after her death more than $10,000 worth of jewelry had vanished from her room at an assisted living facility.
Former Villages VA employee pleads guilty to defrauding vets in kickback scheme

A former employee at the Veterans Administration in The Villages has joined with his ex-wife and daughter in pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare benefits.
Wait until after Christmas to reopen the town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident recommends waiting until after Christmas to reopen town squares in The Villages.
Katie Belle’s-type conversions will put more pressure on resources

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the idea of converting Katie Belle’s to apartments as a symptom of a looming problem. He contends we must elect leaders who will stand up for residents.
It’s time to reopen the squares

A Village of Chatham resident argues that it’s time to reopen all of the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Assisted living executive arrested on warrant charging him with theft

A local assisted living executive has been arrested on a warrant charging him with grand theft.
Man arrested after found inside dumpster behind business in The Villages

A man wanted on Marion County warrants was arrested after he was found inside a dumpster behind a business in The Villages.
