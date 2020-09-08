4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.

All four of the fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

95-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 12;

84-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 21;

84-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 23; and

86-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 1.

Only nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Tuesday. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 567;

Leesburg up four for a total of 1,1116;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 139; and

Belleview up one for a total of 330.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,049 cases – an increase of one from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,023 men, 954 women, nine non-residents and 13people listed as unknown. A total of 189 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 460 in correctional facilities. There have been 55 deaths and 224 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 532 cases – an increase of one in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Wildwood (380), Coleman (370), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Oxford (116), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 362 cases among 260 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 17,771 – increase of 19

Men: 7,766

Women: 9,732

Non-residents: 70

People listed as unknown: 203

Deaths: 408

Hospitalizations: 1,521

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,841 – increase of 17

Men: 3,155

Women: 3,501

Non-residents: 47

People listed as unknown: 138

Cases in long-term care facilities: 470

Cases in correctional facilities: 163

Deaths: 128

Hospitalizations: 470

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,710), Leesburg (1,116), Tavares (711), Eustis (547) and Mount Dora (531). The Villages also is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,881 – increase of 1

Men: 3,538

Women: 5,277

Non-residents: 14

People listed as unknown: 52

Cases in long-term care facilities: 843

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,203

Deaths: 225

Hospitalizations: 827

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,984), Summerfield (348), Belleview (330), Dunnellon (290) and Citra (165). The Villages also is reporting five cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 650,092 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,823 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 642,775 are residents. A total of 41,989 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,127 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,067 deaths and 40,195 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.