Tuesday, September 8, 2020
85.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.

All four of the fatalities were Marion County residents. They were identified Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 95-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 12;
  • 84-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 21;
  • 84-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 23; and
  • 86-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 1.

Only nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages on Tuesday. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 567;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,1116;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 139; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 330.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,049 cases – an increase of one from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,023 men, 954 women, nine non-residents and 13people listed as unknown. A total of 189 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 460 in correctional facilities. There have been 55 deaths and 224 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 532 cases – an increase of one in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Wildwood (380), Coleman (370), Bushnell (278, 136 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 33 staff members), Oxford (116), Webster (82), Lake Panasoffkee (79), Center Hill (47), Sumterville (40) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (35). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 362 cases among 260 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 17,771 – increase of 19
  • Men: 7,766
  • Women: 9,732
  • Non-residents: 70
  • People listed as unknown: 203
  • Deaths: 408
  • Hospitalizations: 1,521

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,841 – increase of 17
  • Men: 3,155
  • Women: 3,501
  • Non-residents: 47
  • People listed as unknown: 138
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 470
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 163
  • Deaths: 128
  • Hospitalizations: 470
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,710), Leesburg (1,116), Tavares (711), Eustis (547) and Mount Dora (531). The Villages also is reporting 30 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,881 – increase of 1
  • Men: 3,538
  • Women: 5,277
  • Non-residents: 14
  • People listed as unknown: 52
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 843
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,203
  • Deaths: 225
  • Hospitalizations: 827
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,984), Summerfield (348), Belleview (330), Dunnellon (290) and Citra (165). The Villages also is reporting five cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 650,092 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,823 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 642,775 are residents. A total of 41,989 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 21,127 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 12,067 deaths and 40,195 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

Related Articles

Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bar after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Crime

Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood woman arrested on felony charges of drug possession

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested on felony charges of drug possession after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Peppertree Apartments woman arrested on third charge of drunk driving

A Peppertree Apartments woman was arrested on her third charge of drunk driving.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped on drug charges after tiff with gal pals at Villages minimart

A Summerfield man was arrested at a Villages minimart early Monday morning after a loud argument with two lady friends in his 2009 Ford Crown Victoria drew the attention of Marion County sheriff’s deputies.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Enjoying Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this squirrel enjoying a visit to Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Treefrog At Fenney Nature Trail

This green treefrog was hanging around Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Catches Armored Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga caught an armored catfish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Benefits of more activity

Dr. Gabe Mirkin says that a key to prolonging your life and preventing disease is to keep on moving. He's got a look at the science to back up that theory.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths but tri-county reports just 19 new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the tri-county area added just 19 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, with only one being reported in each Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more
Health

Number of local children suffering from COVID-19 on the rise

A Florida Department of Health report released Wednesday shows that 11.4 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump’s care for military veterans

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to try to set the record straight when it comes to President Trump and veterans.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can you trust anything Trump says?

A reader from Cedar Key wants to know if you can trust anything that comes out of the mouth of President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Converting Katie Belle’s into apartments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mira Mesa resident weighs in on the idea of converting Katie Belle’s into apartments.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Brightview golf course maintenance manager arrested after allegedly punching son

A Brightview golf course maintenance manager was arrested after allegedly punching his son who spilled macaroni and cheese on a kitchen counter.
Read more
Crime

Speeding Villager lands behind bar after skipping online traffic school

A speeding Villager landed behind bars after skipping online traffic school.
Read more
Crime

Employee jailed in alleged grocery theft at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An employee was arrested in the alleged theft of groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,211FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
85.3 ° F
87.8 °
84 °
62 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
90 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment