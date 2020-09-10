Thursday, September 10, 2020
President Donald Trump stands up for veterans

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read the recent letters, both for and against President Donald J. Trump, with interest. I am not retired military but I am a veteran SSG who served at Arlington National Cemetery during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. I saw the boys coming home in coffins with little or no fanfare and those of us in uniform spit at and called names.
So, in my mind actions speak much louder than words. President Trump has demonstrated time and again his intolerance for undo wars! He rebuilt the military that the previous administration destroyed by forcing out our middle level officers in every branch – I know a few who were totally discouraged and left.
Therefore, a president that stands up for veterans, faces the enemy with power and does not shriek in fear or bow to foreign heads of state, funds the U.S. military to keep it up to date and ensures the vote of every member of the military by insisting their ballots get counted is OK with me.
The stories and lies about Trump are so prevalent we must all question the veracity of the fools making the accusations. I respect every single member of the military whether or not they served a few years or a lifetime. But, if anyone cannot see the clear difference between President Trump and his results versus any of the recent previous administrations, Republican and Democrat, there is something amiss!
We all know he is sometimes a loose cannon, literally. But, you know he will stand up and be counted and not cave it to China, Iran, Russia or any other foreign power including NATO or the United Nations. And, by the way he is making them pay instead of our taxpayers and getting good manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. Reversing a strategy that gave away America’s interest to Europe and China. Working to stop China from its constant theft of intellectual property.
So when he bellows his support for “America First,” I know what he means – stop allowing other countries to make chumps of the U.S. taxpayer and call us names for being the most giving country that ever existed on this planet.
I am old enough to know and remember what I have seen before, and only a few presidents have ever demonstrated the will or in many cases the common sense to keep us safe. Out of the two choices this year, it’s simple I choose President Trump!  My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

