Huey Magoo’s restaurant will be coming to Lady Lake Commons

Meta Minton

Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, will be opening a restaurant in Lady Lake Commons.

Huey Magoo’s will be located near the Mission BBQ restaurant which is slated for a Sept. 28 grand opening. Miller’s Ale House was the first restaurant to open at Lady Lake Commons and appears to have gained an enthusiastic following, even while navigating the challenging times of COVID-19

Huey Magoo’s offers dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup. The menu features Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Huey Magoo’s tenders are billed as all natural, with no antibiotics, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Mission BBQ will be located on the left and Huey Magoo’s will be on the right.

Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the southeastern United States with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, South Florida and Greater Atlanta, and coming soon to Tampa, Gainesville, Mississippi and many more.

Huey Magoo’s move into new markets such as Lady Lake comes on the heels of the chain safely reopening doors for dine-in service at select restaurants in accordance with local and state guidelines. To ensure all guests’ comfort and confidence in enjoying a tasty meal in each of its restaurant locations, Huey Magoo’s has implemented numerous health, safety and sanitization protocols.

“In these challenging times, we feel incredibly fortunate that Huey Magoo’s is in fact thriving with positive comp store sales, 120 franchises sold, more leases signed and restaurant openings set,” said Andy Howard, Huey Magoo’s CEO. “This is a true testament to the phenomenal brand, our amazing high-quality product, ease of operations and excellent team of operators. As we further grow our footprint across the Southeast, our promise to everyone is that we will do everything we can to keep your family and ours safe and healthy while enjoying America’s best chicken tenders. We look ahead with much anticipation and excitement for Huey Magoo’s continued expansion.”

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens.

