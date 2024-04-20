70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 21, 2024
type here...

Sandhill crane family in the Village of Pine Ridge

By Staff Report

This sandhill crane colt was trying to keep up with his parents in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!

Sandhill crane family in the Village of Pine Ridge
Sandhill crane family in the Village of Pine Ridge

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hire someone knowledgeable and get golf courses back into playable condition

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to hire someone knowledgeable and get the golf courses back into playable condition.

Lack of understanding about customer’s need to change golf cart rental

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Chula Vista Villas said she received little understanding when she needed to rent a golf cart but learned her own cart had been repaired sooner than anticipated.

Are you sure Trump is your man to lead this country?

A Village of Palo Alto resident responds to a previous letter writer and asks, “Are you sure Trump is your man to lead this country?”

Golf course deserves a failing grade

A Village of Hadley resident recently played an executive golf course that had earned a B- grade in a recent report grade. He says the golf course now deserves a failing grade.

It’s great that Villages-News.com features holes-in-one

A reader from Arkansas is envious that Villages-News.com publishes stories celebrating Villagers’ holes-in-one. He wishes he and his friends could get that kind of recognition where they live.

Photos