We should respect each other

I find it appalling the way liberals, Democrats and Biden’s supporters act. It appears that we are living in a communist country and not America, the land of the brave and the free!

The liberals, Democrats and Biden supporters have tunnel vision and only see it their way and this is not democracy. The liberals reaction to the golf cart parade, that the conservatives, Republicans and/or Trump supporters had, was a disgrace to our community and it was even seen on national TV. Liberals using trash talk at the people in the parade was unacceptable. The conservative who spoke back should have had more self-control, but enough is enough.

We do get tired of the left being so intolerant. We, as individuals, have the right to our own opinion and we should be respected as well as respect the ones who disagree with us. After the national news making parade, the liberals, Democrats and Biden supporters had a parade and the conservatives acted like human beings and not wild animals from the jungle. I am happy that this was allowed to happen. Then there was another parade that went off without any trouble. I hope this can continue as we are adults and should act like it.

I did not vote for Hussein, being that he was a liberal, but when he won, I did respect his office but not him. He did one good thing as U.S. President, during his eight years, and that was moving Jimmy Carter to the second-worst president. Hussein now holds the first place title. As President, he set this country back 50 years in race relations by pulling the race card all of the time. During Hussein’s eight years, the conservatives/Republicans did not go around burning homes, police cars, buildings, statues, etc. They acted like civil human beings. Is it too much to ask this of the other side now?

This country needs prayer and needs to turn to God and get its act together. God bless America and God bless President Trump.

Betty Cunningham is a resident of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens.