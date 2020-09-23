Wednesday, September 23, 2020
83.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

4 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.

Three of the latest fatalities were from Marion County and one was a Lake County resident. They were identified Wednesday as:

  • 82-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 16;
  • 77-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 18;
  • 59-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 19; and
  • 82-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 9.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 614;
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 405;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 290;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 371;
  • Leesburg up two for a total of 1,208;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 129; and
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 146.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,196 cases – an increase of 92 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,141 men, 1,033 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 479 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 246 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 577 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (390), Bushnell (294, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (88), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 307 cases among 202 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 19,102 – increase of 92
  • Men: 8,364
  • Women: 10,481
  • Non-residents: 77
  • People listed as unknown: 180
  • Deaths: 501
  • Hospitalizations: 1,709

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,365 – increase of 26
  • Men: 3,390
  • Women: 3,803
  • Non-residents: 51
  • People listed as unknown: 121
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 584
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 260
  • Deaths: 173
  • Hospitalizations: 547
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,846), Leesburg (1,208), Tavares (735), Eustis (581) and Mount Dora (577). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,541 – increase of 50
  • Men: 3,833
  • Women: 5,645
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 46
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 976
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,222
  • Deaths: 263
  • Hospitalizations: 916
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,440), Summerfield (371), Belleview (352), Dunnellon (314) and Citra (180). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,418 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (100) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 690,499 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,590 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 682,370 are residents. A total of 45,795 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,388 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,782 deaths and 42,941 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community, consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park woman jailed after nasty tiff with guy pal’s mom inside RV

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested early Monday morning after a violent spat with her man friend’s mother inside a recreational vehicle in Umatilla.
Read more
News

Sports pool will be closed Friday at Rohan Recreation Center

The Rohan Recreation Center Sports Pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Sept. 25.
Read more
Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash in roundabout in The Villages

The high-speed chase of a stolen construction company truck ended with a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Cooper’s Hawk Resting On A Fence

This Cooper's hawk was spotted resting on a fence. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community, consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Trump a true Robin Hood

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends President Trump is a modern day Robin Hood.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

4 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Save the water for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends water should not be pumped outside The Villages to developments in Sumter County.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Serial lying of Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders how Villagers are “outraged” by President Trump, but can overlook the lies of Joe Biden.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 4 residents can ‘serve and protect’

A Community Development District 4 supervisor is urging residents to step up and serve on the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager with multiple DUI convictions arrested when spotted behind wheel of BMW

A Villager with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested Tuesday morning when he was spotted behind the wheel of a BMW.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man nabbed on drug charge after arrest at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars Monday after a theft was reported at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Pistol-packing Summerfield man jailed after raising ruckus at Circle K

A Summerfield man with a loaded gun in his boot was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Circle K store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,303FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
83.9 ° F
85 °
83 °
58 %
2.9mph
40 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment