4 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.
Three of the latest fatalities were from Marion County and one was a Lake County resident. They were identified Wednesday as:
- 82-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 16;
- 77-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 18;
- 59-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 19; and
- 82-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 9.
Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 614;
- Wildwood up two for a total of 405;
- Lady Lake up two for a total of 290;
- Summerfield up two for a total of 371;
- Leesburg up two for a total of 1,208;
- Oxford up one for a total of 129; and
- Fruitland Park up one for a total of 146.
Sumter County is now reporting 2,196 cases – an increase of 92 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,141 men, 1,033 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 479 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 246 people treated in area hospitals.
The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 577 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (390), Bushnell (294, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (88), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 307 cases among 202 inmates and 105 staff members.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 19,102 – increase of 92
- Men: 8,364
- Women: 10,481
- Non-residents: 77
- People listed as unknown: 180
- Deaths: 501
- Hospitalizations: 1,709
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 7,365 – increase of 26
- Men: 3,390
- Women: 3,803
- Non-residents: 51
- People listed as unknown: 121
- Cases in long-term care facilities: 584
- Cases in correctional facilities: 260
- Deaths: 173
- Hospitalizations: 547
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,846), Leesburg (1,208), Tavares (735), Eustis (581) and Mount Dora (577). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 9,541 – increase of 50
- Men: 3,833
- Women: 5,645
- Non-residents: 17
- People listed as unknown: 46
- Cases in long-term care facilities: 976
- Cases in correctional facilities: 2,222
- Deaths: 263
- Hospitalizations: 916
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,440), Summerfield (371), Belleview (352), Dunnellon (314) and Citra (180). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,418 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (100) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.
All told, Florida is reporting 690,499 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,590 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 682,370 are residents. A total of 45,795 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,388 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,782 deaths and 42,941 people have been hospitalized.