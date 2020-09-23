4 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases crop up in Villages area

Four more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified in and around The Villages.

Three of the latest fatalities were from Marion County and one was a Lake County resident. They were identified Wednesday as:

82-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 16;

77-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 18;

59-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 19; and

82-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 9.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 614;

Wildwood up two for a total of 405;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 290;

Summerfield up two for a total of 371;

Leesburg up two for a total of 1,208;

Oxford up one for a total of 129; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 146.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,196 cases – an increase of 92 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,141 men, 1,033 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 479 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 246 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 577 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood and Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (390), Bushnell (294, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (88), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 307 cases among 202 inmates and 105 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,102 – increase of 92

Men: 8,364

Women: 10,481

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 180

Deaths: 501

Hospitalizations: 1,709

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,365 – increase of 26

Men: 3,390

Women: 3,803

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 121

Cases in long-term care facilities: 584

Cases in correctional facilities: 260

Deaths: 173

Hospitalizations: 547

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,846), Leesburg (1,208), Tavares (735), Eustis (581) and Mount Dora (577). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,541 – increase of 50

Men: 3,833

Women: 5,645

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 46

Cases in long-term care facilities: 976

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,222

Deaths: 263

Hospitalizations: 916

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,440), Summerfield (371), Belleview (352), Dunnellon (314) and Citra (180). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,418 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (100) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 690,499 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,590 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 682,370 are residents. A total of 45,795 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,388 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,782 deaths and 42,941 people have been hospitalized.