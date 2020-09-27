Fatal traffic accident shuts down traffic south of Webster

A fatal traffic accident temporarily shut down traffic late Saturday night south of Webster.

A 27-year-old Tampa man had been at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle at 11:01 p.m. traveling northbound on State Road 471, south of State Road 50, when he attempted to pass another vehicle and had a head-on collision with a southbound tractor trailer truck driven by a 64-year-old woman from Jackson, Ga., according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Tampa man’s SUV overturned as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The woman driving the tractor trailer truck suffered minor injuries.