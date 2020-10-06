William Franklin Clarke Jr (Bill), 92, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marlene Daphne (Drysdale) Clarke. Bill was born on May 4, 1928 in Washington, D.C. to the late William F. Clarke, Sr and Viola May (Righter) Clarke. Bill was also preceded in death by his grandson Jason R. Campanelli and great-grandson Derek W. Smith.

Bill was a loving father and leaves behind his two daughters, Janice M. Campanelli and husband Robert of Abilene, KS; Kathryn E. Fileger and husband Mark of The Villages, FL; and son William (Bill) F. Clarke III and wife Theresa, of Hyattsville, MD; Nine grandchildren, Melissa Campanelli, Amie Webster and husband Pete, William (Bill) Miller III and wife Trish, Alicia Curry, Donald Miller, Bonnie Hite and husband Andrew, Eric Fileger and wife Shelby, William (Bill) Clarke IV and wife Lindsay, and Tiffany O’Neill and husband TJ, along with 17 great-grandchildren.

He was a devoted life member of the American Legion and the VFW and enjoyed working and spending time with fellow veterans. Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served 7 ½ years of active duty, separating as a Staff Sergeant. Upon his separation from active duty, he went to work for the federal civil service for the US Air Force. After retiring from the civil service, Bill assumed ownership of his father’s business, Clarke’s Red Barns in Brandywine, MD. Bill was an avid bowler during his earlier years. He loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with his family at his beach house in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, Bill’s funeral, wake, and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – National Headquarters “In Memory of William F Clarke, Jr,” 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or, online at www.alz.org.