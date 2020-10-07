7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.

Four of the fatalities lived in Marion County, while the other three were Lake County residents. They were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

59-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 30;

83-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 20;

67-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 17;

87-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 30;

69-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 22;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 3; and

96-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 14.

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up eight for a total of 692;

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 1,293;

Lady Lake up eight for a total of 323;

Wildwood up two for a total of 429;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 167; and

Belleview up two for a total of 363.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,495 cases – an increase of 14 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,369 men, 1,103 women, 10 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 203 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 624 in correctional facilities. There have been 73 deaths and 260 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 649 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (537), Bushnell (312, 139 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 36 staff members), Oxford (136), Webster (94), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (52), Sumterville (44) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 221 cases among 115 inmates and 106 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,289 – increase of 71

Men: 9,018

Women: 11,051

Non-residents: 80

People listed as unknown: 140

Deaths: 583

Hospitalizations: 1,894

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,770 – increase of 41

Men: 3,583

Women: 4,025

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 111

Cases in long-term care facilities: 638

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 199

Hospitalizations: 641

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,944), Leesburg (1,293), Tavares (742), Eustis (615) and Mount Dora (607). The Villages is reporting 38 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,024 – increase of 16

Men: 4,066

Women: 5,923

Non-residents: 19

People listed as unknown: 16

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,034

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,229

Deaths: 311

Hospitalizations: 993

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,719), Summerfield (392), Belleview (363), Dunnellon (346) and Citra (191). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,421 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 722,707 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,582 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 713,902 are residents. A total of 47,828 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,262 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,084 deaths and 45,259 people have been hospitalized.