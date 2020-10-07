Thursday, October 8, 2020
Wildwood police officer arrested after allegedly breaking into colleague’s email

Staff Report

A female Wildwood police officer was arrested after allegedly breaking into a male colleague’s email.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with the assistance of the Wildwood Police Department, arrested Christine Reynolds, 48, of Wildwood, on one count of offenses against users of computers.

Officer Christine Reynolds was honored last year with a service award at a Wildwood Commission meeting.

Reynolds was arrested Wednesday at the police department.

FDLE began its investigation at the request of the Wildwood Police Department in May. The investigation found that Reynolds accessed the police department’s internal systems and emails using the credentials of another officer. Reynolds allegedly downloaded and disseminated emails from his account without permission. 

Reynolds was booked into the Sumter County Jail, according to FDLE.

Last year, Reynolds had been presented with the Wildwood Police Department’s TEAM Impact Award.  This award recognized “the outstanding service, commitment and community partnerships provided by the employees of Wildwood PD to the city’s residents and visitors.” She received the award at a Wildwood Commission meeting.

