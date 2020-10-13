Villager to pay $1,800 in fines or face legal action over artificial turf

A Villager is facing $1,800 in fines over artificial turf grass and if she doesn’t pay up, she could face legal action.

After months of wrangling with the Community Development District 6 board, Community Standards and the Architectural Review Committee, Shirley Schwartz finally relented and removed the artificial turf grass at her home in the Edgewater Bungalows. She replaced the artificial grass with rock. During the process, $50 daily fines were racking up. Fines against her have reached $1,800.

The matter will be discussed at 9:30 a.m. Friday when the Community Development District Board of Supervisors meets at Savannah Center.

The specific rule that Schwartz broke was: “In an effort to protect limited natural resources, all Homesites shall remain finished with the same quantity and style of water-conservative, drought-tolerant sod and landscape as originally provided by the Declarant. Notwithstanding, Owners are encouraged to and may add landscape that is more water-conservative and drought-tolerant than originally provided; however, any such alterations to areas visible from roadways or golf courses must receive prior written approval from Declarant.”

Schwartz did not seek approval from the ARC before putting down the artificial turf grass which she said cost her $4,000. She came back into compliance on Aug. 27.

If she doesn’t pay the fine, District Counsel will seek all available legal remedies which may include initiating a lawsuit, seeking an injunction and placing a lien on the property.