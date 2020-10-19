Rosemarie Cerar Sadler, Age 83, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

She was born September 19, 1937 in Euclid, Ohio. She moved to Texas in 1972 and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Orval Sadler. She is also survived by her nephew, Mike Razum, Son, Kevin Sadler, daughter, D’Andre Ireland & daughter in Law, Becky Sadler; grandchildren, Alex Sadler, Samantha Frank & Shelby Nava and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Emily.

Rosie loved puzzles, crosswords, and card games which occupied much of her time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and reading. She traveled extensively with her Husband before settling in Florida in 2001.

Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd avenue, Bushnell, FL at 10:30 AM following the Mass.

Her family requests donations to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.