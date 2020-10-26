Monday, October 26, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

Meta Minton

Andrew Churchill

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.

Andrew Churchill, 41, who was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery at about 7 p.m. Friday, claimed the woman made him “angry,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he spit on the woman.

Churchill had been arrested in 2018 after attacking a woman over a text message in the Village of Santiago. In addition, Churchill was arrested in 2017 after an altercation with a woman after he took $84 from her purse. He had been convicted in 2009 of aggravated battery.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.
Read more
News

Villager under SEC cloud lured investors with non-existent insurance policy

A Villager who runs a financial firm under the cloud of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation reportedly lured clients with the promise of an insurance policy he claimed would protect their investment.
Read more
News

Attorney for Villagers fighting apartments wants Tuesday’s hearing delayed

An attorney hired by a group of Villagers battling against the construction of apartments is calling on the Sumter County Commission to delay a public hearing set for Tuesday.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases slows in tri-county area

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the tri-county area slowed on Sunday.
Read more
News

More than 60% of Sumter County voters have cast ballots for Nov. 3 election

More than 60 percent of eligible Sumter County voters already have cast their ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Read more
News

Villages landowners to vote on new representative for AAC

A landowner election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to select a Community Development District 3 representative for the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
News

Some gates in The Villages to be altered to accommodate voters on election day 

Community Watch will alter gate operations for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the General Election on Nov. 3. We've got a list of the gates that will be impacted.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.
Read more
News

Villager under SEC cloud lured investors with non-existent insurance policy

A Villager who runs a financial firm under the cloud of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation reportedly lured clients with the promise of an insurance policy he claimed would protect their investment.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in management of The Villages

A Village of Hemingway couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is unhappy with the Morse family and the decision to allow President Trump to hold a rally here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Herd immunity with vaccines

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that herd immunity will not be achieved by waiting for everyone to become infected “naturally”; it will only occur when we have an effective vaccine for the virus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Crime

30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.
Read more
News

Villager under SEC cloud lured investors with non-existent insurance policy

A Villager who runs a financial firm under the cloud of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation reportedly lured clients with the promise of an insurance policy he claimed would protect their investment.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in management of The Villages

A Village of Hemingway couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is unhappy with the Morse family and the decision to allow President Trump to hold a rally here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump a master at deflecting attention away from horrendous record

A reader from Delray Beach says President Trump is a master at deflecting attention away from his horrendous record. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Going to the Trump rally was a choice

A Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the author of a previous letter about the “danger” of attending President Trump’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Crime

30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after skipping court date

A 59-year-old Wildwood man was jailed Friday after skipping a court date.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,678FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
84.8 ° F
87 °
83 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment