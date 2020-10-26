Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.

Andrew Churchill, 41, who was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery at about 7 p.m. Friday, claimed the woman made him “angry,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he spit on the woman.

Churchill had been arrested in 2018 after attacking a woman over a text message in the Village of Santiago. In addition, Churchill was arrested in 2017 after an altercation with a woman after he took $84 from her purse. He had been convicted in 2009 of aggravated battery.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.