Friday, October 30, 2020
74.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Villages sees spike in COVID-19 cases as state tops 800,000 positive results

Larry D. Croom

The Villages saw a significant jump in COVID-19 patients on Friday as Florida surpassed 800,000 cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 20 for a total of 825;
  • Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,428;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 380;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 149;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 195;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 398; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 447.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,928 cases – an increase of 37 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,657 men, 1,248 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 767 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 288 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 778 cases – an increase of 20 in a 24-hour period. Besides those in Oxford mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (679), Wildwood (465), Bushnell (345, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Webster (108), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (56) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 109 cases among six inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 22,492 – increase of 169
  • Men: 10,094
  • Women: 12,172
  • Non-residents: 94
  • People listed as unknown: 132
  • Deaths: 661
  • Hospitalizations: 2,097

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,662 – increase of 49
  • Men: 3,985
  • Women: 4,504
  • Non-residents: 59
  • People listed as unknown: 114
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 705
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 274
  • Deaths: 228
  • Hospitalizations: 742
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,168), Leesburg (1,428), Tavares (790), Eustis (689) and Mount Dora (662). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,902 – increase of 83
  • Men: 4,452
  • Women: 6,420
  • Non-residents: 24
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,089
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,246
  • Deaths: 347
  • Hospitalizations: 1,067
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,274), Summerfield (447), Belleview (398), Dunnellon (382) and Citra (200). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 800,216 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,592 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 789,714 are residents. A total of 50,982 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,335 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,927 deaths and 49,185 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

New signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16

A new signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16. We've got an update from Sumter County.
Read more
News

Early deadline for applications to Architectural Review Committee

Due to the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, there will be an early deadline for submission of applications to the Architectural Review Committee.
Read more
News

Tickets available online for shredding event next month at Lowe’s

The Property Owners Association will hold a shredding event next month at Lowe’s at Trailwinds Plaza.
Read more
News

Villages Parrotheads to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrotheads are preparing to do their part to help saves lives through an upcoming blood drive.
Read more
Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

FishHawk Recreation Center family pool to be closed Wednesday

The FishHawk Recreation Center family pool will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

New signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16

A new signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16. We've got an update from Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Please Don’t Feed The Birds

Please don't feed the birds. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Community Meeting At A Pond In The Village Of Collier

These bird were having a community meeting at a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Beautiful Day On Main Street In The Villages

Check out this beautiful day on Main Street in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to ‘Donald Had a Little Lamb’

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor, “Donald Had a Little Lamb.” He wasn’t sure his response would be published in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Elections and Halloween

Which is scarier? The election or Halloween? Columnist Barry Evans takes a look at both.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Villages sees spike in COVID-19 cases as state tops 800,000 positive results

The Villages saw a significant jump in COVID-19 patients on Friday as Florida surpassed 800,000 cases of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
News

New signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16

A new signal at Brownwood will remain in flash operation through Nov. 16. We've got an update from Sumter County.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Rebuttal to ‘Donald Had a Little Lamb’

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor, “Donald Had a Little Lamb.” He wasn’t sure his response would be published in Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bad decision on political rally

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers his take on the recent Trump rally in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away Sunday TV insert and isn’t giving it back

A Village of Mira Mesa resident is disappointed that The Villages Daily Sun is not bringing back its TV guide insert. In a Letter to the Editor, she explains why some residents need the insert.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

73-year-old Villager enters plea in alleged videoing of naked granddaughters

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he stands accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Crime

Lake County sheriff seeks help in nabbing Lady Lake bass boat bandit

Lake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a boat that that was docked at a marina on Lake Griffin in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Strict bond conditions for Villager accused of videoing naked granddaughters

Strict bond conditions have been set for a Villager accused of videoing his naked granddaughters in the guest bedroom of his home.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,723FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.9 ° F
76 °
74 °
47 %
2.2mph
1 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
63 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment