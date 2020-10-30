Villages sees spike in COVID-19 cases as state tops 800,000 positive results

The Villages saw a significant jump in COVID-19 patients on Friday as Florida surpassed 800,000 cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 20 for a total of 825;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,428;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 380;

Oxford up two for a total of 149;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 195;

Belleview up two for a total of 398; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 447.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,928 cases – an increase of 37 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,657 men, 1,248 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 767 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 288 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 778 cases – an increase of 20 in a 24-hour period. Besides those in Oxford mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (679), Wildwood (465), Bushnell (345, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Webster (108), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (56) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 109 cases among six inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 22,492 – increase of 169

Men: 10,094

Women: 12,172

Non-residents: 94

People listed as unknown: 132

Deaths: 661

Hospitalizations: 2,097

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,662 – increase of 49

Men: 3,985

Women: 4,504

Non-residents: 59

People listed as unknown: 114

Cases in long-term care facilities: 705

Cases in correctional facilities: 274

Deaths: 228

Hospitalizations: 742

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,168), Leesburg (1,428), Tavares (790), Eustis (689) and Mount Dora (662). The Villages also is reporting 41 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,902 – increase of 83

Men: 4,452

Women: 6,420

Non-residents: 24

People listed as unknown: 6

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,089

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,246

Deaths: 347

Hospitalizations: 1,067

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,274), Summerfield (447), Belleview (398), Dunnellon (382) and Citra (200). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,425 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 800,216 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,592 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 789,714 are residents. A total of 50,982 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,335 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,927 deaths and 49,185 people have been hospitalized.