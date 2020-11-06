American Legion Post 18 presents awards to Wildwood Elementary students

American Legion Post 18 of Wildwood recently presented special awards to Wildwood Elementary School students who participated in a coloring contest.

The group honored the students for their winning entries in the 2020 Halloween Safety Coloring Contest. Members from Post 18 and their Auxiliary Unit presented the prizes.

There were more than 30 winners and their teachers who each received a certificate of excellence, American flag and a big chocolate bar for their efforts and contributions.

