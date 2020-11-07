Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him

An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.

The wife called 911 as she was hiding from her husband Wednesday night after 53-year-old Dennis Paul Stanley pointed a .45-caliber Glock at her at their home on Parkinsonia Street, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when Stanley drove his brown 2000 Ford pickup into the flag pole a their home. His wife walked out to the truck and knocked on the window. When that failed to wake him, she opened the truck’s door and ordered him to “sleep off” his intoxication in the vehicle. He took the gun out of his truck and told her, “I’ll show you what I’m going to do.”

She ran back into the home, got their daughter and hid behind a shed, where she called law enforcement.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found Stanley slumped over in his truck with his loaded gun in a holster.

The Michigan native was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.