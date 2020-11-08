The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at 259-6040.
Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed this week
Golf
Villager celebrates after getting her sixth hole-in-one
A Villager got her sixth hole-in-one Sunday, Nov. 8 at Hole #9 at the Volusia Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news with us at [email protected]
News
‘Environmental accident’ leaves widow with hard-to-sell home in The Villages
An “environmental accident” at a pond at a golf course has left a widow in The Villages with a home that has been difficult for her to sell.
News
Trump backers plan massive golf cart parade and financial support for embattled president
Mainstream media outlets may have declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election Saturday but that won’t stop supporters of President Donald Trump from gathering Sunday for a massive golf cart parade to show their support – both through enthusiasm and money – for the embattled leader.
Health
11 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area sees significant spike in cases of virus
Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
News
Two women taken to Leesburg hospital after collision in The Villages
Two women were transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a collision in The Villages.
News
New Amberwood and Oakleigh practice green available for play on Monday
A new USGA profile green will provide a 3,000 square foot putting surface for golfers to practice on. It opens Monday.
Crime
Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him
An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
News
‘Environmental accident’ leaves widow with hard-to-sell home in The Villages
An “environmental accident” at a pond at a golf course has left a widow in The Villages with a home that has been difficult for her to sell.
News
Trump backers plan massive golf cart parade and financial support for embattled president
Mainstream media outlets may have declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election Saturday but that won’t stop supporters of President Donald Trump from gathering Sunday for a massive golf cart parade to show their support – both through enthusiasm and money – for the embattled leader.
Photos
Photos
Little Blue Heron In Pond At Loblolly Executive Golf Course
Check out this little blue heron spotted in a pond at Loblolly Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Photos
Alligator On Early Morning Swim At Fenney Nature Trail
This alligator was on an early morning swim at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos
Roseate Spoonbill And Snowy Egret At Hogeye Pathway
This roseate spoonbill and snowy egret were spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Bad information on the use of roundabouts
A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Business
Business
New restaurant hiring ahead of opening date in Lady Lake
Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing chicken tenders brand, is hiring in anticipation of its opening date in Lady Lake Commons.
Crime
Crime
Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him
An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Opinions
Opinions
A terrible week for Villages bicyclists
Villager Dave Lawrence writes that this past week was a terrible week for cycling in The Villages. Two separate car/bicycle collisions occurred involving three experienced club cyclists who suffered significant injuries.
News
Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed this week
The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13.
News
‘Environmental accident’ leaves widow with hard-to-sell home in The Villages
An “environmental accident” at a pond at a golf course has left a widow in The Villages with a home that has been difficult for her to sell.
News
Trump backers plan massive golf cart parade and financial support for embattled president
Mainstream media outlets may have declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election Saturday but that won’t stop supporters of President Donald Trump from gathering Sunday for a massive golf cart parade to show their support – both through enthusiasm and money – for the embattled leader.
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Bad information on the use of roundabouts
A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a recent published report offering advice on navigating roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Letters to the Editor
Fundamentals of democracy
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy.
Letters to the Editor
Coronavirus deaths in The Villages
A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why we can’t know how many Villagers have died of the Coronavirus.
Crime
Crime
Intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulls gun on wife who is divorcing him
An intoxicated Lady Lake husband allegedly pulled a gun on his wife who is divorcing him.
Crime
Resident of The Villages jailed after skipping court date
A resident of The Villages was jailed after skipping a court date.
Crime
Villager jailed after Facebooking woman and following her to restaurant
A Villager was jailed after allegedly Facebooking a woman and following her to a restaurant.