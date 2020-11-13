Homeless woman arrested after returning to bench at Spanish Springs

A homeless woman was arrested after returning to a bench near the caboose at Spanish Springs.

Alma Kathleen McGowen, 39, was found on the bench at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the depot that is the former home of the now-defunct Villages Transportation. She had been told the day before to stay away from the bench, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

McGowen challenged police and claimed they did not have the authority to ban her from the bench, the report said.

The Texas native had been arrested last month in Leesburg on a charge of trespassing. She was also arrested in August on a charge of trespassing in Leesburg. She spent two weeks in jail after a June 20 arrest on a trespassing charge, also in Leesburg.

After Thursday’s arrest, she was booked on $1,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.