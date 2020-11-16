Monday, November 16, 2020
68.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

New cases of COVID-19 continue to mount across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Eighty-five new COVID-19 cases were identified Monday in the tri-county area as Florida saw a significant increase in new cases of the potentially deadly virus.

All told, Florida is now reporting 889,864 cases – an increase of 4,663 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 877,340 are residents. A total of 53,618 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,222 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,775 deaths and 52,019 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16 new cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 924;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,561;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 421;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 488;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 219; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 426.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,164 cases – an increase of four from Sunday Monday – among 1,789 men, 1,340 women, 18 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 799 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 303 people treated in area hospitals.’

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 869 cases – an increase of four in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (714), Wildwood (483), Bushnell (364, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (89), Center Hill (61), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (49). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 27 inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 24,607 – increase of 85
  • Men: 11,070
  • Women: 13,262
  • Non-residents: 121
  • People listed as unknown: 154
  • Deaths: 696
  • Hospitalizations: 2,205

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,665 – increase of 42
  • Men: 4,438
  • Women: 5,030
  • Non-residents: 71
  • People listed as unknown: 126
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 730
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 282
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 782
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,459), Leesburg (1,561), Tavares (842), Eustis (784) and Mount Dora (727). The Villages also is reporting 46 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,778 – increase of 39
  • Men: 4,843
  • Women: 6,892
  • Non-residents: 32
  • People listed as unknown: 11
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,155
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,256
  • Deaths: 364
  • Hospitalizations: 1,120
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,850), Summerfield (488), Dunnellon (428), Belleview (426) and Citra (205). The Villages is reporting nine cases. A total of 1,426 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (108) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioner takes fall prior to meeting at town hall

A Lady Lake commissioner was transported to a local hospital after taking a fall moments before a special meeting Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood man arrested on hit-and-run charge after fleeing crash which injured children

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which children were injured.
Read more
Crime

Woman with license revoked due to DUI nabbed in The Villages with beer

A woman whose license has been revoked due to a drunk driving arrest was nabbed in The Villages with beer in her truck.
Read more
Crime

Bison Valley man arrested after 911 call during altercation

A Bison Valley man was arrested after a 911 call was placed during an altercation with a woman.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Seagull On The Lake Sumter Landing Boardwalk With Full Moon

Check out this seagull on the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk with a full moon in the night sky. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk On A Bird Bath In The Village Of Hillsborough

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a bird bath in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

White Peacock Butterfly At Fenney Nature Trail

This white peacock butterfly was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident argues that Villages-News.com should show some compassion to the Villagers whose adult children break the law and land behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

CDC advises Americans to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines aimed at helping all Americans celebrate a safe Thanksgiving. We've got the full details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus strikes Villages Charter School and Lady Lake elementary school

The potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has reared its head again at The Villages Charter School and Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

COVID-19 pandemic prompts hiring by Sumter County Health Department

The Sumter County Health Department is hiring for support positions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We've got online links where you can apply.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers can’t help it when their children are arrested

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident argues that Villages-News.com should show some compassion to the Villagers whose adult children break the law and land behind bars.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Visiting town square is a personal choice

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers should be free to make the choice to attend the town squares and enjoy the entertainment.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager disagrees with assessment of Trump’s mental capacity

A Village of Duval resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author questioned the mental capacity of President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed after confronting golfer at home overlooking Bonifay golf course

An 80-year-old Villager was arrested after confronting a golfer who pulled up stakes near his home on the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.
Read more
Crime

Parkwood man arrested on hit-and-run charge after fleeing crash which injured children

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which children were injured.
Read more
Crime

Woman with license revoked due to DUI nabbed in The Villages with beer

A woman whose license has been revoked due to a drunk driving arrest was nabbed in The Villages with beer in her truck.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,843FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
68.7 ° F
71 °
67 °
88 %
0.9mph
1 %
Tue
72 °
Wed
68 °
Thu
74 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment