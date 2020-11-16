New cases of COVID-19 continue to mount across tri-county area

Eighty-five new COVID-19 cases were identified Monday in the tri-county area as Florida saw a significant increase in new cases of the potentially deadly virus.

All told, Florida is now reporting 889,864 cases – an increase of 4,663 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 877,340 are residents. A total of 53,618 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,222 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,775 deaths and 52,019 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 16 new cases were reported in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 924;

Leesburg up four for a total of 1,561;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 421;

Summerfield up two for a total of 488;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 219; and

Belleview up one for a total of 426.

Sumter County is now reporting 3,164 cases – an increase of four from Sunday Monday – among 1,789 men, 1,340 women, 18 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. A total of 225 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 799 in correctional facilities. There have been 89 deaths and 303 people treated in area hospitals.’

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 869 cases – an increase of four in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (714), Wildwood (483), Bushnell (364, 154 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 106 inmates and 48 staff members), Oxford (152), Webster (117), Lake Panasoffkee (89), Center Hill (61), Sumterville (58) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (49). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 27 inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 24,607 – increase of 85

Men: 11,070

Women: 13,262

Non-residents: 121

People listed as unknown: 154

Deaths: 696

Hospitalizations: 2,205

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 9,665 – increase of 42

Men: 4,438

Women: 5,030

Non-residents: 71

People listed as unknown: 126

Cases in long-term care facilities: 730

Cases in correctional facilities: 282

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 782

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,459), Leesburg (1,561), Tavares (842), Eustis (784) and Mount Dora (727). The Villages also is reporting 46 cases.

MARION COUNTY