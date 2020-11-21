Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home Obituaries

Mary Ellen Wieder

Staff Report

Mary Ellen Wieder, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born in Cleveland Ohio on March 4, 1942. She was a retired real estate agent with Properties of the Villages, in FL and has lived there since 2001.

She is survived by her loving husband Randall J. Wieder, 82 years old, son Gary Kazol (Susie), daughter Kim Sullivan (Dave), stepsons Guy Wieder, and the late Dean Wieder, stepdaughter Staci West (Jon). Her grandchildren are, Joshua Brenneis, Faith Wieder, Randy Wieder, Nicky Wieder, Jeff Sullivan (Tori), Jenna Sullivan, Hannah Kazol, Riley West, Jesse West, and Katie Kazol. Great grandmother to Colton Wieder, Isabel Wieder and Gwen Sullivan.

A Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Mary Ellen’s Life will be held in Florida on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:30pm at The Laurel Manor Recreation Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages, FL 32162. A luncheon will be served.

Please DO NOT send flowers, please consider sending a donation to the charity of your choice in honor of Mary Ellen.

