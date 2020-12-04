Friday, December 4, 2020
Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive
Red-Shouldered Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

