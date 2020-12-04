Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive
Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course
Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail
This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail
This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Rainbow Over Village Of Linden
Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail
This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza
This roseate spoonbill was spotted behind Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Long-Tailed Skipper On Flower At Fenney Nature Trail
This long-tailed skipper was visiting a flower at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Loyal customers and surge of snowbirds boost business at restaurants in The Villages
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant dent in the hospitality industry in The Villages but local restauranteurs say it’s not nearly as bad here as in other parts of the country.
Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages
A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Villages couple subject of complaints as new neighbors move in
A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she and her husband mind their own business. They’ve got new neighbors and suddenly Community Standards has come knocking.
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport
Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool
A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Happy things!
This is a great of year when many of us receive Christmas cards from old Friends. Columnist Barry Evans is looking forward to hearing from his old friends.
Stickers on mailboxes look very tacky
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that stickers on mailboxes look very tacky.
Church’s light display is truly amazing
Want to feel the Christmas spirit? A Village of Sunset Pointe resident recommends a church’s amazing lights display. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Scorned Summerfield woman jailed after catching man friend with another woman
A jealous Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after a nasty battle with a man friend who was with another woman.