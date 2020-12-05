Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area saw marked increases in the number of new cases from Friday to Saturday.

All four of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County. No specific information about them was provided Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,049,638 cases – an increase of 10,431 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,032,552 are residents. A total of 57,640 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,874 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,327 deaths and 56,317 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 104 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 40 for a total of 1,398;
  • Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 544;
  • Summerfield up 14 for a total of 655;
  • Leesburg up 9 for a total of 1,819;
  • Belleview up 8 for a total of 537;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 7 for a total of 60;
  • Wildwood up 6 for a total of 553;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 264; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 184.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 28,602 – increase of 332
  • Deaths: 752
  • Hospitalizations: 2,404

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,701 – increase of 57
  • Deaths: 101
  • Hospitalizations: 332
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,276), Coleman (725), Wildwood (553), Bushnell (453) and Oxford (184).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,091 – increase of 109
  • Deaths: 258
  • Hospitalizations: 881
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,950), Leesburg (1,819), Tavares (960), Eustis (929) and Mount Dora (863). The Villages is reporting 65 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,810 – increase of 166
  • Deaths: 393
  • Hospitalizations: 1,191
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,660), Summerfield (655), Dunnellon (545), Belleview (537) and Citra (241). The Villages is reporting 57 cases.

