Sunday, December 20, 2020
Rescue cat fills Villagers’ hearts after death of their beloved dog

Staff Report

When Anita and David Frey of the Village of Hemingway lost their beloved dog, Chay, they had no idea a cat was waiting to help heal their pain.

“Our hearts were broken, it hurt so bad. Our home felt so empty and we knew Chay would want us to share the love we had given her with another,” said Anita. 

She was volunteering at the humane society in Lake Panasoffkee, cleaning the Catty Shack on Saturdays.

“There was one kitty that just touched my heart and one Saturday on my way out of the house I told my husband I would be bringing Denny home with me to be a part of our family,” Anita said.

Denny Frey in his Christmas bow tie.

It turned out to be a great decision.

“Denny has brought us so much joy. There are so many deserving cats and dogs at shelters just waiting for someone to love,” she said.

Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.

