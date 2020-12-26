8 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area tops 36,000 cases of virus

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as the tri-county area topped 36,000 cases of the deadly virus and Florida saw an increase of more than 17,000 positive results over the past two days.

Six of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while one lived in Sumter County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. There have been 857 local deaths and 2,653 people hospitalized.

A total of 211 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 70 for a total of 2,083;

Leesburg up 65 for a total of 2,316;

Summerfield up 21 for a total of 959;

Lady Lake up 17 for a total of 806;

Belleview up 12 for a total of 666;

Wildwood up 11 for a total of 651;

Fruitland Park up 9 for a total of 388;

Oxford up 6 for a total of 267.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 36,300 – increase of 768

Deaths: 857

Hospitalizations: 2,653

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,754 – increase of 97

Deaths: 118

Hospitalizations: 374

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,931), Coleman (730), Wildwood (651), Bushnell (522) and Oxford (267).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 14,627 – increase of 347

Deaths: 288

Hospitalizations: 976

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,865), Leesburg (2,316), Eustis (1,187), Mount Dora (1,138) and Tavares (1,123). The Villages also is reporting 94 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 16,919 – increase of 324

Deaths: 451

Hospitalizations: 1,303

Cities with most cases: Ocala (12,742), Summerfield (959), Dunnellon (728), Belleview (666) and Citra (293). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,264,588 cases – an increase of 17,042 from Thursday to Saturday. Of those, 1,243,118 are residents. A total of 63,086 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,131 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 21,437 deaths and 61,288 people have been hospitalized.