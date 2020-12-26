Saturday, December 26, 2020
49.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

8 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area tops 36,000 cases of virus

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as the tri-county area topped 36,000 cases of the deadly virus and Florida saw an increase of more than 17,000 positive results over the past two days.

Six of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while one lived in Sumter County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. There have been 857 local deaths and 2,653 people hospitalized.

A total of 211 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 70 for a total of 2,083;
  • Leesburg up 65 for a total of 2,316;
  • Summerfield up 21 for a total of 959;
  • Lady Lake up 17 for a total of 806;
  • Belleview up 12 for a total of 666;
  • Wildwood up 11 for a total of 651;
  • Fruitland Park up 9 for a total of 388;
  • Oxford up 6 for a total of 267.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 36,300 – increase of 768
  • Deaths: 857
  • Hospitalizations: 2,653

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,754 – increase of 97
  • Deaths: 118
  • Hospitalizations: 374
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,931), Coleman (730), Wildwood (651), Bushnell (522) and Oxford (267).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,627 – increase of 347
  • Deaths: 288
  • Hospitalizations: 976
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,865), Leesburg (2,316), Eustis (1,187), Mount Dora (1,138) and Tavares (1,123). The Villages also is reporting 94 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 16,919 – increase of 324
  • Deaths: 451
  • Hospitalizations: 1,303
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (12,742), Summerfield (959), Dunnellon (728), Belleview (666) and Citra (293). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,264,588 cases – an increase of 17,042 from Thursday to Saturday. Of those, 1,243,118 are residents. A total of 63,086 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,131 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 21,437 deaths and 61,288 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

Health

Villages Health official reports bump in cases of COVID-19 at hospitals and clinics

The chief medical officer for The Villages Health says the number of COVID-19 patients is rising in the two local hospitals and his healthcare organization also is seeing an increase in positive test results among patients and staff members.
Read more
Crime

Defense team seeks access to bathtub where father allegedly drowned daughter

A criminal defense team is seeking access to a bathtub where a Lady Lake father allegedly drowned his 18-month-old daughter.
Read more
Crime

Villagers targeted by scammers who intentionally damage sprinkler systems

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in nabbing scammers who are intentionally damaging sprinkler systems in The Villages.
Read more
News

Temple Shalom delivers Christmas cheer to Villages first responders

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and members of the Temple Shalom Social Action Committee recently made special deliveries to all nine fire departments in the local area.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Jan. 3.
Read more
News

Puppy celebrates first Christmas in Village of Marsh Bend

Chloe May celebrated her first Christmas season in the Village of Marsh Bend. Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]
Read more
Golf

Village of Pinellas resident celebrates after first hole-in-one

A Village of Pinellas resident celebrated after scoring her first hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news with us at [email protected]
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,184FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
49.9 ° F
51 °
49 °
37 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
63 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment