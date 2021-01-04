Wildwood teenager arrested with loaded 9mm gun in front pocket of his shorts

A Wildwood teenager was arrested with a loaded 9mm gun in the front pocket of his shorts.

Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 18, had been walking at about 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Day in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street, a “high crime area” known for drug sales, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. As Cooper was walking an officer noticed “the distinct imprint of a handgun protruding through the thin shorts” which Cooper was wearing.

A pat down confirmed that Cooper was armed with a 9mm Taurus handgun. He was also carrying $70 in cash.

Cooper was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed handgun.