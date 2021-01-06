Man arrested after allegedly threatening life of estranged girlfriend in Lady Lake

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening the life of his estranged girlfriend in Lady Lake.

Kyle Kennedy, 29, was booked Monday at the Lake County Jail on charges of assault and domestic battery. Bond was set at $7,000.

The estranged girlfriend said that she and Kennedy had gotten into an argument on New Year’s Day at their home in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said Kennedy “became irate” and struck her over the left eye with his fist. She had a “noticeable amount of swelling” above her eye, the report noted. He fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

A warrant had been sworn out for Kennedy’s arrest after a Nov. 13 incident in which he allegedly threatened to choke the woman with a belt. Kennedy, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, threatened to kill her and burn down their house, the warrant said. She and members of her family attempted to flee in a car, but he jumped on the car, denting the hood and shattering the windshield. She still managed to get away and fled to the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake where she called police.