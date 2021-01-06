Wednesday, January 6, 2021
63.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Man arrested after allegedly threatening life of estranged girlfriend in Lady Lake

Meta Minton

Kyle Kennedy

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening the life of his estranged girlfriend in Lady Lake.

Kyle Kennedy, 29, was booked Monday at the Lake County Jail on charges of assault and domestic battery. Bond was set at $7,000.

The estranged girlfriend said that she and Kennedy had gotten into an argument on New Year’s Day at their home in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said Kennedy “became irate” and struck her over the left eye with his fist. She had a “noticeable amount of swelling” above her eye, the report noted. He fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

A warrant had been sworn out for Kennedy’s arrest after a Nov. 13 incident in which he allegedly threatened to choke the woman with a belt. Kennedy, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, threatened to kill her and burn down their house, the warrant said. She and members of her family attempted to flee in a car, but he jumped on the car, denting the hood and shattering the windshield. She still managed to get away and fled to the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake where she called police.

Related Articles

News

Southside Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Southside Recreation Center and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Rescue greyhounds find happiness at home in Village of Del Mar

A pair of rescue greyhounds have found happiness at a home in the Village of Del Mar. Tell us about your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

Sumter County online vaccine appointments snapped up within 17 minutes

Online appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine offered by the Sumter County Health Department were snapped up within 17 minutes this morning.
Read more
Health

22 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as massive spikes reported

COVID-19 has claimed 22 more local residents as Florida and the tri-county area both reported massive spikes in new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Trump supporters taking a stand with rolling rally targeting election fraud

Defiant supporters of President Trump plan to make their voices heard Wednesday, Jan. 6 during a “Rolling Rally for America.”
Read more
News

36-year-old resident of The Villages to face re-exam after multi-vehicle crash

A 36-year-old resident of The Villages will face a re-examination of her driver’s license after a multi-vehicle crash that left her in an emotional state.
Read more
Crime

75-year-old Villager jailed after accompanying man friend to court

A 75-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after accompanying her man friend to court.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,354FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.6 ° F
66.2 °
62 °
37 %
0.9mph
1 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
58 °
Sun
60 °
Mon
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment