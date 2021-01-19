Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Obituaries

Mary Holsaple

Staff Report

Mary Holsaple

Mary Holsaple passed away on January 11, 2021 at the age of 83 years from complications resulting from CoViD-19. Mary was born on July 13, 1937 as Mary Jane Worth, to her parents Orville Jay Worth and Myrtle Ruth Worth (ex Charles). Mary was the eldest child to two siblings Barbara and James. She married Richard (Dick) Lloyd in 1954 and had two children, Richard Lloyd (Rick) and Sherri Lloyd. Many years later Mary later remarried, to Robert Holsaple in 1998. Both of her parents and siblings preceded her in death, as well as her daughter and second husband. She is survived by her son Rick and two granddaughters, Allison Lloyd and Andrea Lloyd.

Mary was born and grew up in Muskegon, Michigan. After Rick was born the family moved to the Washington DC area, both in Virginia, then Maryland. Mary worked for more than 20 years for Sears & Roebuck and became the manager of the cosmetics department and later an assistant store manager in a large suburban Maryland store. She retired and moved to Myrtle Beach South Carolina for a few years, then to the Villages in central Florida, where she was joined by her mother Myrtle, who became a neighbor close by for several years until her passing in 2002. She was a kind and very friendly woman with a nice sense of humor.

There will be a private online remembrance for family members; no flowers or donations please. She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery together with her husband Robert Holsaple.

