Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Charles Grove

Staff Report

Charles Grove

Charles (Bucky/Buck) Grove of The Villages, Florida was called home on March 15, 2021, after a courageous battle against COVID.

Bucky was born in Virginia to his late parents Charles and Mildred Grove. He resided in Virginia for the majority of his life, before relocating to The Villages, after retiring from The Marine Shop in Quantico, VA, after 20 plus years. Bucky was very proud of his profession assisting our fine men and women of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bucky was truly an outdoorsmen, as he enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and in his retirement became an avid golfer with a beautiful golf swing. He played three times a week with his many close friends at The Villages. Bucky was very happy living there, as he loved running around in his “fancy” golf cart, visiting his neighbors, and enjoying the warm Florida sunshine.

Bucky is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy of 35 years, loving daughters Kim, Tammy (Brian); three granddaughters, Samantha (Eric), Alexis, and Ashley; two great grandsons Mason and Rylan. Devoted brother Bobby (Linda) and sister Peggy (Lou); stepchildren Susan (Jim) and Brian, And, numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming when restrictions are lifted due to the pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite organization on his behalf.

