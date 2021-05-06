82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...

Golf carts in head-on collision on path at Lake Sumter Landing

By David Towns

Two golf carts collided head on Thursday afternoon on the multi-modal path leading to the Morse Boulevard bridge.

Emergency responders were on the scene of a golf cart accident on the golf cart path 1
Emergency responders were on the scene of a golf cart accident on the multi-modal path between Lake Sumter Landing and the Morse Boulevard bridge.

A man in a golf cart was leaving Lake Sumter Landing Market Square at 1:58 p.m. and made a left turn onto the multi-modal path heading north toward the bridge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He made the turn too fast and too sharp and collided with a golf cart that was southbound.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The occupants of the other golf cart were not injured.

Kart-Aide towed both golf carts from the scene of the crash.

Headlines

Villagers outraged at unkempt home they suspect has been abandoned

News
Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages are outraged about an unkempt home they suspect has been abandoned.
Read more

Golf carts in head-on collision on path at Lake Sumter Landing

News
Two golf carts collided head on Thursday afternoon on the multi-modal path leading to the Morse Boulevard bridge. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more

Village of Hawkins woman arrested after alleged threats against man friend

Crime
A Village of Hawkins woman was arrested after alleged threats against her man friend.
Read more

Villagers seriously injured in golf cart crash weren’t wearing seat belts

News
Two men seriously injured in a rollover golf cart crash Thursday afternoon in The Villages weren’t wearing seat belts.
Read more

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida continues to battle deadly virus

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported 73 additional fatalities and more than 4,500 new cases of the virus on Thursday.
Read more

More Headlines

Tierra Del Sol tennis and shuffleboard Courts to be resurfaced

News
The Tierra Del So Recreation Center tennis and shuffleboard courts will be closed for resurfacing. We've got details on other court resurfacings in The Villages.
Read more

Driver nabbed with 11 grams of marijuana in traffic stop on County Road 466

Crime
A Summerfield man wanted on a warrant was nabbed with 11 grams of marijuana on County Road 466.
Read more

Woman ticketed after crash at County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard

News
A woman was ticketed after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard in The Villages.
Read more

Woman jailed on DUI charge after reporting window broken out in her vehicle

Crime
A woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after reporting a window had been broken out in her vehicle.
Read more

Two people injured in golf cart rollover crash in The Villages

News
Two people were injured in a golf cart rollover crash Thursday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth