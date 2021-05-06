Golf carts in head-on collision on path at Lake Sumter Landing

Two golf carts collided head on Thursday afternoon on the multi-modal path leading to the Morse Boulevard bridge.

A man in a golf cart was leaving Lake Sumter Landing Market Square at 1:58 p.m. and made a left turn onto the multi-modal path heading north toward the bridge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He made the turn too fast and too sharp and collided with a golf cart that was southbound.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. He was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The occupants of the other golf cart were not injured.

Kart-Aide towed both golf carts from the scene of the crash.