91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read your article about Dunkin Donuts and other restaurants having to trim hours and close dining rooms due to the government offering extended benefits due to COVID-19 as the reason why this is happening. I would like to make an observation of a different opinion, I too realize that there is a segment of the population that will take advantage of the government’s benefits, but I don’t think that’s the only issue here.
This worker shortage was decades in the making as family sizes shrunk, education increased and retailers continued to build out of control while balking at raising wages and unwilling to offer full-time employment to skirt paying benefits. The “perfect storm” otherwise known as COVID-19 exposed a lot business segments, especially the hospitality industry  that had to shutter during the year. Many of those folks found other employment and are not returning
COVID-19 also brought to the forefront jobs like Doordash, Uber, Uber eats etc., where people could choose how much and when they wanted to work, something traditional brick and mortar say they offer but really didn’t. Jobs with Amazon, Walmart delivery etc. are plentiful and often pay more than the hospitality industry. Let’s face it, workers are smarter and are choosing how they want to make a living that accepting what’s out there because some franchisee decided to build a location where they did. Lastly, I’m in total belief that if the state removed every person from unemployment benefits, we’d still have a worker shortage.

Jay Williams
Ocala

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Stop the handouts and make people go back to work

A Village of Duval resident contends it’s time to end the handouts and make people go back to work. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A sad commentary on the liberals among us

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers criticism of a previous Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos