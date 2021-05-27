Suspicious man with pants down arrested at Zippy Mart in Fruitland Park

A suspicious man whose pants were down was arrested at Zippy Mart in Fruitland Park.

Officers were called to Zippy Mart at 313 N. Dixie Ave. on Tuesday afternoon where a clerk told them the man was “extremely intoxicated.” The man was unconscious but an officer shook him “vigorously” and was able to wake him up.

The man, eventually identified as 33-year-old Carlos Navarro of Fruitland Park, “had a large can of beer in his lap and another one sitting next to him, both empty,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Lake EMS and Lake County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined that Navarro should be transported to a hospital. Navarro initially resisted efforts to load him onto a stretcher but was told he was “required” to go. He sat down on the stretcher and attempted to conceal a large can of beer under a blanket in order to take it with him.

An officer pointed out that the can of beer was empty. Navarro jumped off the stretcher and ran across four lanes of traffic before he was caught and taken to the ground by an officer.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail where his fingerprints were scanned in order to determine his identity. The check showed that Navarro had initially given the officer a false name.

Navarro was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement. He was booked at the jail on $2,000 bond.