A message to Progressives who want police defunded

To the Editor:

To those Progressives who agree with the cries to defund police, and to those that think that may be a good idea, I would like to provide you with some “food for thought.”

When some “thugs” knock on the door at your home or other living abode, and tell you to get out and leave the keys to your automobile, WHO are you going to call for help?

When you stop to gas up your automobile, and some thugs tell you to get out of your car, and leave your keys and purse/wallet. WHO are you going to call?

Considering the fact that Progressives do not believe in the 2nd Amendment, I doubt they will have a weapon, whereby they can protect themselves!

Mel Halfon

Village of Pine Ridge