Sunday, June 20, 2021
Patriot Guard Riders discuss sacred duty of paying tribute to veterans

By Staff Report

The Patriot Guard Riders of Sumter County recently told the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in The Villages about their sacred duty of honoring the memory of veterans.

Lead rider Brian Parker said they attend any funeral when they are invited by the family.

The Patriot Guard Riders frequently carry the remains of deceased veterans from state to state, all free of charge to the family. They are in attendance at the services for the “unattended,” conducted every three months at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Vice Regent Tina Getz provides a certificate to Brian Parker of the Patriot Guard Riders. Also pictured are Doyle Schwab and Doug Mobley
Once a year, the children of deceased veterans are taken to Disney World and presented with vests and patches, many times chosen from those of their parents’ area of service. The Patriot Guard Riders join with the Gary Sinese Foundation to honor the children and give them an opportunity to “just be kids.” When the Vietnam Wall is taken from location to location, the Patriot Guard Riders transport the wall and help set it up. They are involved with the Snowball Express that delivers toys for children during the Christmas season.

Aailyah Massey center was honored by the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
At the same meeting, Aailyah Massey, a recent graduate of Wildwood Middle High School, received both the Good Citizen Award and a certificate honoring her for her scholastic ability. She was also awarded a $1,500 check to be used to attend Lake-Sumter Community College to study nursing. She is the daughter of Harry and Rhonda Massey of Wildwood.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

