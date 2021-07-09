76 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 9, 2021
type here...

HOA official worried about urns of ashes of dead Villagers in abandoned home

By Meta Minton

An official with a homeowners association in The Villages is worried about urns of ashes of the dead owners of a home found in violation of deed compliance.

The abandoned home at 611 Enconto St. in the San Antonio Villas was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors in a meeting at Savannah Center.

Overgrown grass and weeds at the home prompted a complaint to be lodged April 29 with Community Standards. The violation was verified the following day.

The Scheffer home in the San Antonio Villas
The Scheffer home in the San Antonio Villas

Harry and Hendrika Scheffer purchased the villa in 1996, the same year it was built. They are both deceased and “all emergency contacts have been disconnected,” according to Community Standards.

Steve Eddy of the HOA at the San Antonio Villas addressed the board with concerns about the deceased owners. He said a neighbor has keys to the villa and during a recent check on the property the urns containing the remains of the Scheffers were discovered in the home.

“I would hate to see whoever takes ownership on the home, throw those ashes away,” Eddy said.

He had hoped CDD 1 supervisors might have a lead on contact information for relatives of the deceased couple.

There does not appear to be a mortgage on the property. The utilities have been shut off and the property taxes for 2019 and 2020 have not been paid.

The board found the property to be in violation of deed compliance. The board granted three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed, followed by $250 fines each time the District is forced to cut the grass.

Headlines

HOA official worried about urns of ashes of dead Villagers in abandoned home

News
An official with a homeowners association in The Villages is worried about urns of ashes of the dead owners of a home found in violation of deed compliance.
Read more

Residents of The Villages upset about confiscation of patriotic banners

News
A supervisor in Community Development District 2 has accused personnel in The Villages District government of confiscating and locking up residents’ patriotic banners over the Independence Day holiday.
Read more

Sumter County budget proposes change in emergency medical dispatching

News
While a special committee contemplates the future of Sumter County ambulance services, the proposed 2021-22 county budget would transfer emergency medical dispatching from American Medical Response (AMR) to the county and eliminate the company's $1.2 million annual subsidy.
Read more

Abandoned property in foreclosure becomes eyesore in The Villages

Crime
An abandoned property in foreclosure has become an eyesore in The Villages.
Read more

Soulliere Villas residents frustrated with unexplained deterioration of their streets

News
Soulliere Villas residents are frustrated with the unexplained deterioration of their streets and sidewalks.
Read more

More Headlines

Suspect tasered by police after fleeing Best Buy store in Lady Lake

Crime
A shoplifting suspect was tasered by a police officer after fleeing the Best Buy store in Lady Lake.
Read more

New CDD 1 supervisor speaks out on dangers of Morse Boulevard

News
A Village of De La Vista South resident has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. He immediately offered his thoughts on a hot button topic.
Read more

84-year-old Villager lands back behind bars after skipping court date

Crime
An 84-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars after skipping a court date.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested after allegedly stealing ex-girlfriend’s house keys and cell phone

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly stealing his ex-girlfriend’s house keys and cell phone.
Read more

Former Wildwood football player nabbed after wild chase ends in crash

Crime
A former Wildwood football player was apprehended after a wild chase ended Thursday afternoon with a crash involving multiple law enforcement vehicles.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth