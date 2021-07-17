Fruitland Park resident reports finding naked woman on patio

A Fruitland Park resident was shocked to find a naked woman on her patio.

The woman who lives on Daisy Lane said she went outside shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and “observed a naked white female on the back patio with her rear end pressed up against the glass door,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified as 45-year-old Michele Denise Doucet. When a deputy arrived on the scene, Doucet was still naked from the waist down and said she could not find her pants.

She was taken into custody and as she was being booked at the Lake County Jail, a pink glass smoking device was found “located just inside of her shirt in the area of her breast.”

She is facing charges of exposure of sexual organs, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held at the jail on $3,000 bond.