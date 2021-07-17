90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...

Fruitland Park resident reports finding naked woman on patio

By Meta Minton

ichele Denise Doucet
Michele Denise Doucet

A Fruitland Park resident was shocked to find a naked woman on her patio.

The woman who lives on Daisy Lane said she went outside shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and “observed a naked white female on the back patio with her rear end pressed up against the glass door,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified as 45-year-old Michele Denise Doucet. When a deputy arrived on the scene, Doucet was still naked from the waist down and said she could not find her pants.

She was taken into custody and as she was being booked at the Lake County Jail, a pink glass smoking device was found “located just inside of her shirt in the area of her breast.”

She is facing charges of exposure of sexual organs, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held at the jail on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers a big thank you

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to offer a big thank you to the community for its support.

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Don’t accuse me of being a Trump hater

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident objects to the accusation that he is a “Trump hater.”

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos