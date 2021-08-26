81.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Your article Wednesday states the Town of Lady Lake is looking for comments from people on apartments in The Villages.
As we have moved from The Villages a year ago, I recommend the Town of Lady Lake contact the design company of Spanish Springs to verify what both Harold Schwartz and Gary Morse intended to build commercial properties and offices for their own use on the upper-levels only.
Doubtful they had apartments in their thoughts back then.

George Olsen
Port St. Lucie and formerly of The Villages

 

