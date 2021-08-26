Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

To the Editor:

Your article Wednesday states the Town of Lady Lake is looking for comments from people on apartments in The Villages.

As we have moved from The Villages a year ago, I recommend the Town of Lady Lake contact the design company of Spanish Springs to verify what both Harold Schwartz and Gary Morse intended to build commercial properties and offices for their own use on the upper-levels only.

Doubtful they had apartments in their thoughts back then.

George Olsen

Port St. Lucie and formerly of The Villages