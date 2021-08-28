Woman arrested after urinating in parking lot of apartment complex

A woman was arrested after allegedly urinating in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

An officer on patrol at 2:25 p.m. Thursday spotted 42-year-old Darlene Rosanne Revelles “squatting” near the door of her 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer noted that Revelles was “doing little to cover herself from causing a public disturbance.” The incident occurred where children commonly play and board the school bus.

When the officer asked the restaurant server what she was doing, she responded, “Peeing.” Her belt was undone and her pants were open, partially exposing her underwear, the report said. She said she lives in the apartment complex, but could not explain why she did not go inside to use the bathroom. Multiple alcohol cans were found in her SUV. Two were open and still “cool to the touch.” Revelles was also found to be in possession of Oxycodone.

The California native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and possession of Oxycodone. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.