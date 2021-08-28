84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested after urinating in parking lot of apartment complex

By Meta Minton

Darlene Rosanne Revelles
Darlene Rosanne Revelles

A woman was arrested after allegedly urinating in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

An officer on patrol at 2:25 p.m. Thursday spotted 42-year-old Darlene Rosanne Revelles “squatting” near the door of her 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer noted that Revelles was “doing little to cover herself from causing a public disturbance.” The incident occurred where children commonly play and board the school bus.

When the officer asked the restaurant server what she was doing, she responded, “Peeing.” Her belt was undone and her pants were open, partially exposing her underwear, the report said. She said she lives in the apartment complex, but could not explain why she did not go inside to use the bathroom. Multiple alcohol cans were found in her SUV. Two were open and still “cool to the touch.” Revelles was also found to be in possession of Oxycodone.

The California native was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and possession of Oxycodone. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s not give up on restaurant at Hacienda Hills site

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident urges his fellow Villagers not to give up on the idea of a restaurant at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site.

Debacle in Afghanistan wouldn’t have happened under President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is fully to blame for the bloodshed in Afghanistan and it wouldn’t have happened under President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a national shame

A Village of Largo resident contends the President Biden’s performance has been a national shame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Overcrowding at town squares

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a suggestion to control overcrowding at the town squares.

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos