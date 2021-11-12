76 F
The Villages
Friday, November 12, 2021
Home in Village of Calumet Grove could be fined for dirty driveway

By Meta Minton

A homeowner in the Village of Calumet Grove could be fined for a dirty driveway.

The home owned by Susan Walton at 16877 SE 80th Ashgrove Terrace was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 22 by Community Standards about the dirty driveway. The violation was verified the following day. Community Standards left phone messages and sent email to the homeowner, but did not receive a response. Certified mail regarding the issue was sent in October to the homeowner. The homeowner did not attend Friday’s public hearing.

There is no mortgage on the property, the utilities are up to date and the real estate taxes were paid last year.

The homeowner was found in violation of deed compliance. She was given seven days to address the dirty driveway. If the driveway is not cleaned up, she will face a $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines until the property is brought back into compliance.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster about taxation.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South weighs in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Racist highway? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Summerhill resident follows up on a previous Letter to the Editor about “racists” highways.

Volunteer and make a difference in the life of a child

A Village of Glenbrook resident in a Letter to the Editor, says that by volunteering you can be the difference needed for a child in a desperate situation.

