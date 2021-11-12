Home in Village of Calumet Grove could be fined for dirty driveway

A homeowner in the Village of Calumet Grove could be fined for a dirty driveway.

The home owned by Susan Walton at 16877 SE 80th Ashgrove Terrace was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 22 by Community Standards about the dirty driveway. The violation was verified the following day. Community Standards left phone messages and sent email to the homeowner, but did not receive a response. Certified mail regarding the issue was sent in October to the homeowner. The homeowner did not attend Friday’s public hearing.

There is no mortgage on the property, the utilities are up to date and the real estate taxes were paid last year.

The homeowner was found in violation of deed compliance. She was given seven days to address the dirty driveway. If the driveway is not cleaned up, she will face a $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines until the property is brought back into compliance.