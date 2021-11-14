57 F
Sunday, November 14, 2021
By Staff Report
George Fitzpatrick
George Fitzpatrick

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, George “Grumpy” Fitzpatrick of the Villages, FL, passed away at the age of 70.

George was born on March 13, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA and grew up in western Massachusetts. He enlisted with the US Navy in 1969 and served in various capacities until his final honorable discharge in 1975. On September 1, 1973, George married Diana (Whitten) and they raised 3 children together. He retired to the Villages in 2019.

George will be remembered as a talented music lover with a unique voice and a fan of Dad jokes before they were cool. He participated in the Pan Mass Challenge with Team Lick Cancer for many years, raising money to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He loved golf, making people laugh, and his family. George is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana; his son Ryan and his wife Tracy; his daughter Erin and her husband Ryan; his daughter Devon; his grandsons Colin and Chase; his sister Kathleen and her husband David; his brother Kenneth and his wife Jackie; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be sent to Team Lick Cancer.

