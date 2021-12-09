Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

To the Editor:

There seems to be a serious ongoing problem at the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Overcrowding, understaffed, unsanitary conditions, lack of communication AND total lack of organization/management.

If you would like to help and be a part of the solution, there will be a meeting held Dec. 14 at Everglades Recreation Center starting at 7 p.m. The Sumter County commissioners need to see and hear from us. Please come and support the animals in need of help. It’s our county and our duty.

Our commissioners have been unwilling or unable to fix this problem.

The commissioners meet every second Tuesday of the month if you can’t make it this month.

Linda Rose

Village of Santo Domingo