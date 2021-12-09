69.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Man arrested on felony charge after traffic stop at entrance to Water Oak

By Meta Minton
Anton Varon Green
A man was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop at the entrance to Water Oak in Lady Lake.

Anton Varon Green, 48, of Leesburg, was driving shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in front of the Water Oak 55+ community after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A criminal history check revealed that the Michigan native has been convicted of driving while license suspended twice in 2009 and again in 2018.

Due to the previous convictions, he was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

