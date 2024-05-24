93.2 F
Friday, May 24, 2024
Guest ID services will be available over Memorial Day weekend

By Staff Report

All recreation offices in The Villages will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular services will resume on Tuesday, May 2.

The recreation centers, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and fitness clubs will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Fees and Activity Registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades At Your Service Centers from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 25, Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27.

