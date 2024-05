A Villages Public Safety Department ambulance was involved in a crash Friday morning at a busy intersection in The Villages.

The ambulance was headed east on County Road 466 at 11:49 a.m. when the female ambulance driver attempted to make a u-turn at County Road 466, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The wheel locked up on the ambulance and it crashed into the median, hitting a pole and the back of a truck.

There were no injuries to the ambulance crew or the man driving the truck.