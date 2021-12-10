Summerfield woman arrested after leaving Tikki Hut in Oxford

A Summerfield woman was arrested after leaving the Tikki Hut in Oxford.

Carol Drumheller Buetow, 49, was riding as a passenger in a blue Town & Country van at 12:47 p.m. Monday when the vehicle pulled out of the Tikki Hut parking lot on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Buetow was found to be in possession of a blue glass pipe and a wooden smoking device. The pipe had the residue of methamphetamine and the wooden smoking device had the residue of marijuana.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.