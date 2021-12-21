59.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Recreation centers in The Villages will be closed on Christmas Day

By Staff Report

Recreation centers in The Villages will be closed on Christmas Day, but will reopen the following day.

Here is the schedule for the holiday weekend:

Friday, Dec. 24 – Recreation offices closed. Services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades; fitness clubs open 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Centers close at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25 – Recreation offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed.

Sunday, Dec. 26 – Recreation offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

