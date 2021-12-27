Summerfield man arrested after allegedly stealing girlfriend’s car

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car.

The woman contacted law enforcement to report that her 1996 maroon Toyota Camry had been taken by her boyfriend, 33-year-old William Thomas Smith, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She and the boyfriend had been exchanging text messages about the vehicle, and it became clear he did not intend to return it.

An officer with the Ocala Police Department spotted the vehicle on Sunday on NW Blitchton Road. The officer contacted the sheriff’s office.

Smith did not have a valid driver’s license due to his failure to pay court financial obligations, the report said.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.