Winter 2022 La Galleria Fine Arts Show & Sale now open at La Hacienda

The Visual Arts Association has opened its Winter La Galleria Fine Arts Show & Sale at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
The exhibit will hang until March 12 and features 29 original works by artists in The Villages. The works are available for sale by contacting the artist directly.
Everyone is invited to visit the Winter La Galleria Fine Arts Show 2022 which is open to the public and free of charge during regular recreation center hours.
The winners of the art show are:
First Place – Vivian Haberfeld, Morning Light, Oils
Second Place – Victoria Peterson, My Favorite Scarf, Colored Pencil
Third Place – Susie Schreiber, Nesting, Watercolors
Award of Merit – Peggy Lefebvre, “New Red Sneakers”, Watercolors
Award of Merit – Jeanne Willette, “Bumble Bees & Sunflowers”, Mixed Media
Honorable Mention – Iris Kaplin, Look, Seek & Find, Acrylic
Honorable Mention – Maureen Terrien, Live Oak at Fenney, Photography