Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Winter 2022 La Galleria Fine Arts Show & Sale now open at La Hacienda

By Staff Report

The Visual Arts Association has opened its Winter La Galleria Fine Arts Show & Sale at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

The exhibit will hang until March 12 and features 29 original works by artists in The Villages. The works are available for sale by contacting the artist directly.

Everyone is invited to visit the Winter La Galleria Fine Arts Show 2022 which is open to the public and free of charge during regular recreation center hours.

Vivian Haberfeld’s Morning Light

The winners of the art show are:

First Place – Vivian Haberfeld, Morning Light, Oils

Second Place – Victoria Peterson, My Favorite Scarf, Colored Pencil

Third Place – Susie Schreiber, Nesting, Watercolors

Award of Merit – Peggy Lefebvre, “New Red Sneakers”, Watercolors

Award of Merit – Jeanne Willette, “Bumble Bees & Sunflowers”, Mixed Media

Honorable Mention – Iris Kaplin, Look, Seek & Find, Acrylic

Honorable Mention – Maureen Terrien, Live Oak at Fenney, Photography

