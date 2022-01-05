Edward Rankin died at the age of 80 as a result of a fatal stroke on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Ocala Regional Hospital, Ocala FL. He was a graduate of Center High School, Kansas City, KS. He then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business at Central Missouri State. Ed is survived by wife Kat Rankin, his brothers Dan and Carl, sisters Kay and Christy, and step-mother Becky. Ed had three children Pat, Shelley and Chris Rankin, and seven grand-children. He is also survived by his in- laws Lucy, Evelyn and Anthony, plus many other extended family members. He also leaves behind an abundance of wonderful friends across multiple states.

Always having a passion for sports, Ed coached youth football for over 20 years in the Warren Township Football Club, Indianapolis, IN where he was a notable & instrumental contributor in development of the program. Later he coached for numerous years in the Mt. Vernon Youth Football League. He also coached the Wildcats, a women’s traveling softball team for many years. ED continued to play softball and recently won a National Championship, in Sanford, FL, as a guest player with his Indianapolis Classics and was selected as ISSA All-American for the tournament. An avid softball enthusiast, he managed the Indianapolis Classics for 20 years, playing both locally and nationwide Ed and the Indianapolis Classics were inducted into the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame in 2017. After moving to The Villages, FL, he coached and played with his Village Tamarind Grove in Division 3. Always sharing his love of softball Ed volunteered with the Sertoma Club coaching softball camps for the deaf. He was slated to play in Division 5 with his new team the “Saints” beginning in January.

Funeral services will take place at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL on Friday, January 14, at 9:30, reception immediately following. Burial services will be private at Bushnell National cemetery for immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Ed Rankin, to the Salvation Army Leesburg.