Sumter County deputy honored for public service by Sonny’s BBQ

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was honored Tuesday for outstanding contributions to his community at a luncheon put on to honor the department’s employees.

A 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Master Deputy Jarod Souders, was nominated by a fellow deputy for his contributions to local youth activities including the Special Olympics. Souders was praised for his contributions to the Bushnell area where he is stationed.

The luncheon was catered by Sonny’s BBQ and served about 70 people.

Kevin Adkinson of Sonny’s said the company began honoring individuals who have helped their communities nine years ago. Adkinson went on to explain that more than 200 nominations for the award were received from customers and employees of the 27 restaurants in this part of the chain as well as from the general public. From the nominations, Deputy Souders was selected along with three others from the Jacksonville area.

Deputy Souders comes from a family with a history of public service as both of his parents were firefighters at one time. He said that he always wanted to be a public servant and continue his family’s tradition.